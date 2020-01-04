Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ERIC. Charter Equity upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. New Street Research started coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.97.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.85. 6,317,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,233,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.00 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.77. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.46.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $57.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.60 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 10.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,362,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $221,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,910,482 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,649,000 after purchasing an additional 25,653 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 48.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,553,876 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,262,000 after purchasing an additional 827,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 69.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,436,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,417 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 1.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,720,464 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,344,000 after purchasing an additional 25,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

