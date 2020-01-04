TG Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 6,524 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,119% compared to the typical volume of 294 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 6,258.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,521,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403,611 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,650,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 258.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,261,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after buying an additional 909,573 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,304,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,883,000 after buying an additional 866,572 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 19.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,041,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,955,000 after buying an additional 665,380 shares during the last quarter. 48.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TGTX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.95.

TGTX opened at $10.83 on Friday. TG Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.38.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123,130.93% and a negative return on equity of 2,411.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

