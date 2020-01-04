The Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Sets New 12-Month High at $385.00

The Watches of Switzerland Group Limited (LON:WOSG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 385 ($5.06) and last traded at GBX 385 ($5.06), with a volume of 12320 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 376 ($4.95).

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on The Watches of Switzerland Group from GBX 325 ($4.28) to GBX 360 ($4.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $933.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 330.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 297.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.66.

The Watches of Switzerland Group Company Profile (LON:WOSG)

The Watches of Switzerland Group Limited operates as a retailer of jewelry and watches. It offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; gifts; and services, such as aftercare, jewelry repair and cleaning, pre-owned watches valuation, trade and exchange, and others. The company operates 127 stores in the United Kingdom, as well as 22 stores in the United States; 5 transactional Websites; and mono-branded stores.

