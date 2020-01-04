Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TBPH. HC Wainwright started coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Theravance Biopharma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Theravance Biopharma from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $23.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.70. Theravance Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $15.18 and a fifty-two week high of $28.63.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $12.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 947,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 19,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 81,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 28,895 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

