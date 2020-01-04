Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $312.83.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMO. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $322.82 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $215.63 and a twelve month high of $330.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.71. The company has a market capitalization of $130.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total value of $14,122,056.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,960 shares in the company, valued at $97,332,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 104,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,569 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

