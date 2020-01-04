TheStreet Upgrades Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) to “B”

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ENPH. Zacks Investment Research cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Northland Securities set a $40.00 target price on Enphase Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $29.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.83. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $35.42.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.49 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 62.77% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $180,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 312,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,515,094.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 10,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $190,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 164,257 shares in the company, valued at $3,132,380.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $942,965. Insiders own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 560.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,445,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,631 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,900,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 387.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,270,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,678,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,742,000 after purchasing an additional 930,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 221.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,305,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,011,000 after purchasing an additional 899,511 shares in the last quarter. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

