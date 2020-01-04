Total SA (EPA:FP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Total SA (EPA:FP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €56.83 ($66.08).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Total stock opened at €50.38 ($58.58) on Friday. Total has a 12 month low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a 12 month high of €49.33 ($57.36). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €48.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €47.42.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

