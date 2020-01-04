Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Chubb (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 1,053 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 903% compared to the average daily volume of 105 put options.

CB stock opened at $155.78 on Friday. Chubb has a 1 year low of $125.48 and a 1 year high of $162.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.55.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. Chubb had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.78%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total transaction of $24,226,094.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,155,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,290,312.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $264,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,100,081.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 190,658 shares of company stock valued at $29,210,599. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 0.7% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 40,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,018,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 489,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,050,000 after purchasing an additional 39,161 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 515.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 646,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,237,000 after purchasing an additional 79,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Chubb from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.73.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.