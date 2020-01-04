Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 1,695 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,101% compared to the typical volume of 77 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,178,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $826,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509,034 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1,024.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,014,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,802,000 after purchasing an additional 924,169 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 41.5% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 971,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,897,000 after purchasing an additional 285,207 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% in the second quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,848,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 192.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 107,160 shares during the period.

ASND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $137.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.09 and its 200-day moving average is $112.41. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.75 and a current ratio of 15.74. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $60.94 and a 52-week high of $142.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.78. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 789.80% and a negative return on equity of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $2.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 million. Equities analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.53 EPS for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

