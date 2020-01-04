Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW)

Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 3,603 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,738% compared to the typical daily volume of 196 call options.

CLW stock opened at $20.76 on Friday. Clearwater Paper has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $35.27. The company has a market cap of $352.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.18). Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $445.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Clearwater Paper news, insider Harrison David purchased 4,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.74 per share, with a total value of $25,714.49. Company insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,488,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,019,000 after buying an additional 23,765 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 61.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 441,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,322,000 after buying an additional 167,854 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 14,560 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 8.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 269,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 38.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 70,394 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Clearwater Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

