Transcanna (CNSX:TCAN) Stock Price Up 13.6%

Transcanna Holdings Inc (CNSX:TCAN) shares rose 13.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.34, approximately 526,050 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average of $2.01.

About Transcanna (CNSX:TCAN)

TransCanna Holdings Inc provides medical marijuana transportation and distribution services in Canada. Its services include transportation and distribution of cannabis and cannabis-related products; and branding and marketing services to cannabis-related clients. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Transcanna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcanna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.