TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.31

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.31 and last traded at $15.10, with a volume of 223594 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.

TTMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TTM Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TTM Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.19.

The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $716.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.49 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 49,843 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $747,645.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 50,494 shares of company stock worth $756,274 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in TTM Technologies by 6.3% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 687,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after acquiring an additional 68,776 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter.

About TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

