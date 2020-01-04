Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) Earning Extremely Critical Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) have been trending extremely negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Tuesday Morning earned a daily sentiment score of -4.86 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Tuesday Morning stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. Tuesday Morning has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $2.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $88.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.59.

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Tuesday Morning had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $224.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tuesday Morning will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TUES. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tuesday Morning from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Tuesday Morning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In related news, Director Reuben E. Slone bought 63,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $97,092.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 76,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,241.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 719 stores in 40 states.

