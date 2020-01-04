U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, January 6th

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) shares are scheduled to reverse split on Monday, January 6th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, January 3rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, January 3rd.

USEG opened at $0.38 on Friday. U.S. Energy has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.44.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The energy company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter.

U.S. Energy Company Profile

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition and development of oil and gas producing properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas projects in Williston Basin of North Dakota; Dimmit County of Texas; and Coastal Louisiana. As of December 31, 2017, the company had estimated proved reserves of 824,115 barrels of oil equivalent.

