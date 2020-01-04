United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Earning Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) have been trending positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. United Parcel Service earned a news sentiment score of 2.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the transportation company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.50.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $116.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $98.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.31. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $92.65 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total value of $174,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

