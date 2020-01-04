United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UPS. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of United Parcel Service from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group set a $136.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $116.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.31. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $92.65 and a 12-month high of $125.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market cap of $100.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Parcel Service news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total transaction of $174,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 422,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,632,000 after purchasing an additional 90,572 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 207,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,459,000 after purchasing an additional 13,743 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 148,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,653,000 after purchasing an additional 13,206 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 382,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 410,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,351,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

