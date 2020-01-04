Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $24.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.53 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Unity Bancorp an industry rank of 148 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNTY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Unity Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 23.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 5.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNTY traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,706. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.73. Unity Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.74 and a 12 month high of $24.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.39.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 27.95%. The company had revenue of $17.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Unity Bancorp will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

