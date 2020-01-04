Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) versus Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Head to Head Review

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) and Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Starwood Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Starwood Property Trust pays out 91.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has raised its dividend for 33 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Starwood Property Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Health Realty Income Trust $76.21 million 20.89 $24.20 million N/A N/A Starwood Property Trust $1.11 billion 6.31 $385.83 million $2.11 11.77

Starwood Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Starwood Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Starwood Property Trust 0 0 4 0 3.00

Starwood Property Trust has a consensus price target of $25.88, indicating a potential upside of 4.17%. Given Starwood Property Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Starwood Property Trust is more favorable than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.7% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of Starwood Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Starwood Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Starwood Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Health Realty Income Trust 22.77% 9.04% 3.57% Starwood Property Trust 34.61% 10.49% 0.72%

Risk and Volatility

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Starwood Property Trust has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Starwood Property Trust beats Universal Health Realty Income Trust on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments. The Real Estate Property segment acquires and manages equity interests in commercial real estate properties, including multi-family properties. The Real Estate Investing and Servicing segment manages and works out problem assets; acquires and manages unrated, investment grade, and non-investment grade rated CMBS, including subordinated interests of securitization and re-securitization transactions; originates conduit loans for the primary purpose of selling these loans into securitization transactions; and acquires commercial real estate assets. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

