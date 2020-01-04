Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) & Pagerduty (NASDAQ:PD) Head-To-Head Comparison

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) and Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Upland Software and Pagerduty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upland Software -11.31% 21.45% 5.82% Pagerduty -29.89% -21.49% -12.78%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Upland Software and Pagerduty’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upland Software $149.88 million 6.54 -$10.84 million $1.18 32.86 Pagerduty $117.82 million 15.98 -$40.74 million N/A N/A

Upland Software has higher revenue and earnings than Pagerduty.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.5% of Upland Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of Pagerduty shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of Upland Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Upland Software and Pagerduty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upland Software 0 0 8 0 3.00 Pagerduty 0 4 7 2 2.85

Upland Software currently has a consensus price target of $51.75, suggesting a potential upside of 33.45%. Pagerduty has a consensus price target of $29.73, suggesting a potential upside of 21.92%. Given Upland Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Upland Software is more favorable than Pagerduty.

Summary

Upland Software beats Pagerduty on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc. provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing. Its software applications address enterprise work challenges in various categories comprising project and portfolio management, professional services automation, IT financial management, knowledge engagement, enterprise secure document capture and fax, workflow automation and enterprise content management, supply chain visibility and collaboration, Website management and Web visitor insights, and mobile engagement. The company sells its products through a direct sales organization, as well as through an indirect sales organization that sells to distributors and value-added resellers. It serves customers across a range of industries, including financial services, retail, technology, manufacturing, legal, education, consumer goods, media, telecommunications, government, food and beverage, healthcare, and life sciences, as well as non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as Silverback Enterprise Group, Inc. and changed its name to Upland Software, Inc. in November 2013. Upland Software, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Upland Software, Inc. is a subsidiary of Silverback Enterprise Group Inc.

Pagerduty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc. operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

