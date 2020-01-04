USDK (USDK) Market Capitalization Achieves $28.65 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.65 million and approximately $42.18 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, USDK has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One USDK token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00013628 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, OKCoin and Coinall.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00186536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.34 or 0.01430441 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024566 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00121349 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK was first traded on June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com.

Buying and Selling USDK

USDK can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKCoin, OKEx and Coinall. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

