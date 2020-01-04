Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Receives $245.66 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $245.66.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTN shares. Barclays upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

In other news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 500 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.63, for a total value of $113,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,417.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 1,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $447,942.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,940.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,861 shares of company stock valued at $673,303 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTN stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.77. 215,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,308. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.70. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $179.60 and a 52 week high of $251.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.02.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $0.36. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.66) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.25%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.