Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.05

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.05 and traded as high as $11.47. Valley National Bancorp shares last traded at $11.32, with a volume of 88,580 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VLY. Stephens initiated coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.06.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $261.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLY. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,658,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,679,000 after purchasing an additional 321,857 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,605,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,207,000 after acquiring an additional 472,920 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,591,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,939,000 after acquiring an additional 41,371 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,221,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,074,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after acquiring an additional 122,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

