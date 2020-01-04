ValuEngine Downgrades APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (OTCMKTS:APEMY) to Sell

APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (OTCMKTS:APEMY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of APEMY opened at $31.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 2.20. APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $33.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.84.

About APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

