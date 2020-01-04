ValuEngine Downgrades CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CDW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $126.00 price target on shares of CDW and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CDW from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded down $1.73 on Friday, hitting $142.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,698. CDW has a 12-month low of $76.07 and a 12-month high of $144.95. The company has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.79 and a 200-day moving average of $122.87.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. CDW had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 91.07%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CDW will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.80%.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $6,926,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 633,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,385,415.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total transaction of $662,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,504,422.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,752 shares of company stock valued at $22,129,657. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in CDW during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in CDW during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in CDW by 27.1% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CDW during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

