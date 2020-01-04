ValuEngine Downgrades Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) to Sell

Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS PBMLF opened at $1.50 on Friday. Pacific Booker Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1.60.

About Pacific Booker Minerals

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum concentrates. It primarily holds interest in the Morrison property located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Booker Gold Explorations Limited and changed its name to Pacific Booker Minerals Inc in February 2000.

