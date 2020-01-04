ValuEngine Downgrades Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SCGLY. Barclays upgraded shares of Societe Generale from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Societe Generale from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Societe Generale from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Societe Generale stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. Societe Generale has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $7.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Societe Generale had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Societe Generale will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

About Societe Generale

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. Its primary businesses include French retail banking; international retail banking, insurance, and financial services; and global banking and investor solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

