ValuEngine Downgrades Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Syneos Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Syneos Health from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $59.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.48. Syneos Health has a 52-week low of $36.72 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 304,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 686,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,532,000 after acquiring an additional 62,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 17,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

