ValuEngine Downgrades USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of USA Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of USA Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Northland Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of USA Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of USA Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.33.

Get USA Technologies alerts:

USAT opened at $7.19 on Friday. USA Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average of $6.94.

USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). USA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 29.43% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $42.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.13 million. As a group, analysts forecast that USA Technologies will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $536,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 247,189 shares of company stock worth $1,750,099. 4.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USAT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in USA Technologies by 12.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,165,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,517,000 after acquiring an additional 339,514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in USA Technologies by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,015,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,839,000 after acquiring an additional 215,179 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in USA Technologies by 137.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 354,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 205,470 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in USA Technologies by 213.5% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 226,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 153,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its stake in USA Technologies by 36.1% during the third quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 490,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USA Technologies Company Profile

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for USA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.