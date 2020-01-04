ValuEngine Lowers Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CDAY. TheStreet upgraded Ceridian HCM from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ceridian HCM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho set a $65.00 target price on Ceridian HCM and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.07.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CDAY traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.51. 672,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,378. Ceridian HCM has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $70.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.31 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $202.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ceridian HCM will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $265,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 31.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,864,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,007,000 after buying an additional 3,312,089 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 32.4% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,434,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,396,000 after buying an additional 2,064,472 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 30.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,487,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,674,000 after buying an additional 1,531,004 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 28.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,913,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,271,000 after buying an additional 647,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,562,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,621,000 after buying an additional 195,002 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.