ValuEngine Lowers Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Nomura boosted their price target on Masonite International from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Masonite International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Masonite International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Masonite International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.60.

DOOR traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $71.54. 82,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,371. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Masonite International has a one year low of $46.49 and a one year high of $74.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.09.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $552.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.92 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $96,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,072.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Masonite International by 6.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

