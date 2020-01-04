ValuEngine Lowers Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MYOK. Maxim Group reissued an average rating on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Myokardia from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Myokardia from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Myokardia from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.22.

Get Myokardia alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MYOK opened at $71.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.79. Myokardia has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $74.98. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.88 and a beta of 2.07.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.57. Analysts expect that Myokardia will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jake Bauer sold 21,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $1,383,689.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,134 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,742.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $359,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,218,515.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,244 shares of company stock worth $4,541,526. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Myokardia in the second quarter worth $92,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Myokardia by 3.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 49,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Myokardia in the second quarter worth $13,523,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Myokardia in the third quarter worth $2,357,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Myokardia by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Myokardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myokardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.