ValuEngine Lowers Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Office Properties Income Trust from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $31.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.66. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12 month low of $23.36 and a 12 month high of $35.62.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.07 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 14.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Corundum Group Inc. purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 71.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

