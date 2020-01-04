ValuEngine Upgrades Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CJREF. BMO Capital Markets set a $6.50 target price on Corus Entertainment and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 target price on Corus Entertainment and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of CJREF opened at $4.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average of $4.14. Corus Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $859.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $285.40 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

