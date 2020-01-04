ValuEngine Upgrades EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EZPW. BidaskClub raised EZCORP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. B. Riley cut their price objective on EZCORP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded EZCORP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EZCORP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. EZCORP presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EZPW traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.63. 493,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,871. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market cap of $365.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.77. EZCORP has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $214.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.99 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 0.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that EZCORP will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZPW. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 373.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 320.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

