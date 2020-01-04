ValuEngine Upgrades Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Petroleum Geo-Services ASA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PGSVY opened at $1.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average is $1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Petroleum Geo-Services ASA has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $2.61.

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $276.50 million for the quarter. Petroleum Geo-Services ASA had a negative net margin of 12.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.45%.

About Petroleum Geo-Services ASA

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA, a marine geophysical company, provides geophysical services. The company operates through three business units: Sales & Imaging, New Ventures, and Operations & Technology. It offers a range of seismic and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies.

