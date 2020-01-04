VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Sets New 52-Week High at $69.11

VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $69.11 and last traded at $69.03, with a volume of 34214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.73.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.35 and its 200 day moving average is $66.43.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.9091 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000.

VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

