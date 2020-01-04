Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Hits New 12-Month High at $191.74

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $191.74 and last traded at $191.73, with a volume of 73695 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $189.48.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.7489 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,195,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,383,000 after acquiring an additional 19,187 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,698 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 88,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

