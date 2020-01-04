Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Roth Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VBLT. Zacks Investment Research raised Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised Vascular Biogenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.38.

NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of -0.29. Vascular Biogenics has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $1.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.25.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.24 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 37.19% and a negative net margin of 3,050.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vascular Biogenics stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) by 66.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Vascular Biogenics worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

