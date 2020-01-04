Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.32

Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and traded as high as $0.36. Vaxart shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 6,108 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VXRT. ValuEngine lowered Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average of $0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 115.71% and a negative net margin of 222.20%. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.44 million. Research analysts predict that Vaxart Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.35 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Insiders acquired 784,000 shares of company stock worth $280,640 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VXRT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vaxart by 65.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 35,283 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 30.1% during the third quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 1,197,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 277,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 120.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 404,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

