Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 28th.

Shares of Veritiv stock opened at $18.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.50. Veritiv has a 12-month low of $12.83 and a 12-month high of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.26). Veritiv had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Veritiv will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTV. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 454,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,824,000 after acquiring an additional 253,838 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the 3rd quarter worth $2,940,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,964,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,158,000 after acquiring an additional 139,587 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the 2nd quarter worth $947,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 37,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions.

