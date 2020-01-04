Very Positive Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Noble Investments UK (LON:NBL) Share Price

News headlines about Noble Investments UK (LON:NBL) have trended very positive on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Noble Investments UK earned a news sentiment score of 4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Noble Investments UK has a 52 week low of GBX 182 ($2.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 265.50 ($3.49).

Noble Investments UK Company Profile

Noble Investments (UK) PLC is a United Kingdom-based company is engaged in collectibles retail trading and auctions, including rare coins, stamps, tokens, medals and banknotes. The Company provides personalized consultancy services to collectors and dealers in English, ancient and foreign coins; commemorative medals and tokens; numismatic and philatelic books, banknotes and paper ephemera; military orders and decorations, and world stamps.

