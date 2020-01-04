View (VIEW) Price Hits $0.0042

View (CURRENCY:VIEW) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. View has a market cap of $146,619.00 and approximately $126.00 worth of View was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, View has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. One View token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013668 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00186666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.43 or 0.01422636 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000611 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024654 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00121090 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

View’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. View’s total supply is 41,984,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,088,298 tokens. The Reddit community for View is /r/viewly and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. View’s official Twitter account is @OfficialViewly and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for View is view.ly. View’s official message board is blog.view.ly.

Buying and Selling View

View can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as View directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire View should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy View using one of the exchanges listed above.

