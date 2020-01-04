Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.84

Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.84 and last traded at $14.80, with a volume of 7080129 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.17.

VIPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Vipshop from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Vipshop from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Vipshop in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.30 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Vipshop from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $19.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.53 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 44.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Vipshop by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vipshop by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the period. 43.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

