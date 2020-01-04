Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.126 per share on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $13.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.71.

About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

