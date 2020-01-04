Visa (NYSE:V) Hits New 12-Month High at $190.49

Visa Inc (NYSE:V)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $190.49 and last traded at $189.82, with a volume of 1275751 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $187.90.

V has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush set a $187.00 target price on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 target price on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Compass Point started coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim set a $194.00 price target on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.61.

The company has a market cap of $370.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,493,805.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $3,782,218.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 38,850 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Visa by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 59,022 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in Visa by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 117,593 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $22,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in Visa by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 13,166 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,278,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

