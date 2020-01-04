Vivendi (EPA:VIV) PT Set at €32.80 by Goldman Sachs Group

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) has been assigned a €32.80 ($38.14) price objective by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.10 ($35.00) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. HSBC set a €28.50 ($33.14) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €28.50 ($33.14) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €31.09 ($36.15).

Get Vivendi alerts:

Shares of VIV opened at €26.31 ($30.59) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €25.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is €25.02. Vivendi has a 52 week low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a 52 week high of €24.87 ($28.92).

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.