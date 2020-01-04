VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “voestalpine AG is engaged in the production, processing and distribution of steel products. Its operating division consists of Steel, Special Steel, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. Steel division focuses on the production and processing of flat steel products for the automotive, white goods and construction industries. Special Steel division segment manufactures tool steel and high-speed steel. Metal Engineering division produces rails and turnout products, rod wire, drawn wire, premium seamless tubes and welding filler materials. Metal Forming division offers special sections, tube products, and precision strip steel as well as pre-finished system components. Other segment provides coordination services and assistance to the subsidiaries. voestalpine AG is headquartered in Linz, Austria. “

Get VOESTALPINE AG/ADR alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of VLPNY stock opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average is $5.12. VOESTALPINE AG/ADR has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $7.06.

About VOESTALPINE AG/ADR

voestalpine AG processes, develops, and manufactures steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (VLPNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VOESTALPINE AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOESTALPINE AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.