W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $341.36

W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $341.36 and last traded at $338.08, with a volume of 566 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $338.52.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GWW. Morgan Stanley raised W W Grainger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $281.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on W W Grainger from $297.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on W W Grainger from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. W W Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.98.

The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $327.39 and a 200-day moving average of $296.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 46.07%. W W Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that W W Grainger Inc will post 17.46 EPS for the current year.

In other W W Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 11,716 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $3,581,346.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,791,919.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 340 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.32, for a total value of $108,228.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,921 shares of company stock valued at $3,965,960 in the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 20.7% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 4,113,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,269,000 after buying an additional 704,783 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,321,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,979,000 after buying an additional 58,248 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,536,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,695,000 after buying an additional 26,074 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 25,367.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,215,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,055,000 after buying an additional 1,210,805 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 25.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 902,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,138,000 after buying an additional 181,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

W W Grainger Company Profile (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

