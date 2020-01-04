Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average on Insider Selling

Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $59.20 and traded as high as $65.21. Walker & Dunlop shares last traded at $65.02, with a volume of 4,900 shares traded.

Specifically, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 11,496 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total transaction of $753,102.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,146,520.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard M. Lucas sold 9,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $645,416.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,722,424.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,278 shares of company stock worth $2,670,519. 10.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Compass Point set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walker & Dunlop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $212.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.95 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,111,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 26.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 217,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,557,000 after buying an additional 45,652 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 7.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 316,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,849,000 after buying an additional 21,481 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,006,000 after buying an additional 8,857 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 11.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile (NYSE:WD)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.