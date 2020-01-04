Waltonchain (WTC) Trading 11.9% Higher This Week

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 4th. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $17.41 million and approximately $10.03 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00005485 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, COSS, LATOKEN and OKEx. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.23 or 0.01816808 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00062706 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013704 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005134 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 41.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a token. It was first traded on August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,227,048 tokens. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Waltonchain Token Trading

Waltonchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, COSS, Kucoin, DragonEX, Binance, HitBTC, OKEx, Coinnest, Cobinhood, Bithumb, LATOKEN and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

